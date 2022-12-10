scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Nilu Kohli reacts to Veena Kapoor’s alleged murder: ‘This gave me such a pit in my stomach’

Actor Nilu Kohli expressed shock over the death of her close friend and actor Veena Kapoor.

veena kapoor deathNilu Kohli (right) expressed her grief on the passing of Veena Kapoor (left).
Actor Nilu Kohli wrote a long post remembering the late actor Veena Kapoor, who died on December 6. Veena, 74, was allegedly murdered by by her son Sachin Kapoor and their help Chotu alias Lalukumar Mandal.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kohli expressed remorse on the veteran actor’s demise. She said, “This news gave me such a pit in my stomach, I had a churning stomach, and I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t think. I couldn’t believe that something like this happened to someone close to me.” Comparing the case to the crime show Crime Patrol, Nilu implied that here, the truth was stranger than fiction.

Nilu, who has worked in several films such as Hindi Medium, Manmarziyaan, Jogi, Goodbye, said that this was not what Veena deserved. She also said that the property dispute, which is the cause of the alleged murder, had become the focal point in the actor’s life.

Veena had lodged multiple complaints against her son in the days leading up to her death. Police suspect that the murder may be linked to an ongoing property dispute in the family. Sachin was fighting a case against his mother in court over their property. Confirming the arrest, Senior Police Inspector Ajitkumar Dattatraya Vartak told The Indian Express, “Sachin was located in Juhu. After Sachin was caught and taken into custody for interrogation, he confessed to the crime, after which he took us to Matheran as he had disposed of her body there with Mandal’s help.”

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 07:21:52 pm
