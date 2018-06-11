Nila Madhab Panda’s Halkaa wins the best film Grand Prix at Poland

Halkaa wins big at Grand Prix. Halkaa wins big at Grand Prix.

Critically-acclaimed director Nila Madhab Panda’s next venture, Halkaa, has won the Grand Prix for the best film at the Kinolub Festival for Children and Youth, Poland. The jury of the festival lauded the film for taking up a story which shows the heroism, aspirations and dreams of a slum child.

The child protagonist, Pichku fights for the basic problem that he faces every day; defecating in the open amongst others. It is his dream to make a toilet of his own where he can enjoy his privacy and do the deed in peace. “We awarded the Grand Prix to the film Halkaa for courage in undertaking a difficult subject and presenting it in an original and light way, accessible to the young viewer. The added value for the Polish audience is the opportunity to learn about the realities of living in a culturally remote country,” the jury said in a statement.

The film features child actor Tathastu as Pichku, and Ranvir Shorey and Paoli Dam essay the role of his parents. Panda, who has won National Award for his film I Am Kalam and received acclaim for Kadvi Hawa, said it is a proud moment for the team.”We are planning to release the film in India on August 31 and are hoping to get the same kind of love from Indian audience. Halkaa has become the toast of the international film festivals. We are proud to see the film travelling to many film festivals around the world,” he said. This is the film’s second Grand Prix win after bagging the Grand Prix De Montreal at the 21st Montreal International Children’s Film Festival.

Halkaa is presented by Shiva Nadar Foundation and produced by Roshni Nadar Malhotra in association with Akshay Parija and Nila Madhab Panda.

