Nikki Walia says she was attacked for quitting Bollywood: ‘Women were objectified, treated unfairly’

Actor Nikki Walia, known for films like Mr. Azaad (1994), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), and Pardesi Babu (1998), stepped away from Bollywood in the early 1990s. However, she achieved massive success and fame after transitioning to television. Her decision to switch left everyone shocked and led to several rumours. However, in a recent interview, Nikki revealed that it was the toxic culture of the film industry that drove her decision.

During a chat with Zoom, Nikki Walia opened up about her move from films to TV. She said, “Aur industry mein toh baad ki baatein hain. Us waqt women se jo stupid cheezein maangi jaati thi, uske alawa logon ka baat karne ka jo lehza tha (The industry used to demand stupid things from women at that time, moreover people used to talk in a rude manner).”