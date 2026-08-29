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Nikki Walia says she was attacked for quitting Bollywood: ‘Women were objectified, treated unfairly’
Veteran actor Nikki Walia recently revealed what pushed her to make the decision of quitting Bollywood and transitioning to television.
Actor Nikki Walia, known for films like Mr. Azaad (1994), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), and Pardesi Babu (1998), stepped away from Bollywood in the early 1990s. However, she achieved massive success and fame after transitioning to television. Her decision to switch left everyone shocked and led to several rumours. However, in a recent interview, Nikki revealed that it was the toxic culture of the film industry that drove her decision.
During a chat with Zoom, Nikki Walia opened up about her move from films to TV. She said, “Aur industry mein toh baad ki baatein hain. Us waqt women se jo stupid cheezein maangi jaati thi, uske alawa logon ka baat karne ka jo lehza tha (The industry used to demand stupid things from women at that time, moreover people used to talk in a rude manner).”
The veteran actor further added, “‘Arey tu kya, arey yeh kya…’—woh bahut shocking tha. Women ko objectify karna, ‘Arey woh aayegi, bulao…’ is tarah se baat karna. Aur main yeh sab sun rahi thi, un logon ke aas-paas baithi thi. Film industry ki fitrat aur meri fitrat alag thi. Koi galat nahi, koi sahi nahi. Na main sahi, na woh galat (who are you, what is this. All of this was very shocking. They used to objectify women. I used to listen to all this and sit around such people. The film industry and I were different. There was no right or wrong).”
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Nikki Walia’s decision to quit Bollywood
After transitioning to television, Nikki Walia went on to feature in several popular TV serials, including, Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, and more. When the actor recalled that after she quit films, media approached her to ask the reason behind her decision. There were also speculations about her alleged differences on the sets of Mr Azaad.
Revealing that she had left Bollywood for personal reasons, Nikki said, “Us waqt mujhe industry se kaafi backlash mila. To a certain extent mujhe laga ki, ‘Bhai, tu toh nikal gayi, par tu agar maangegi bhi na kaam, abhi iss article ke baad tujhe koi dene wala nahi hai.’ Kyuki sab ghabraye hue the ki agar isne andar ke pol khol diye toh? Yeh kal ki aayi hui bachchi ne itna bold article diya hai. Matlab, yeh kisi se darti nahi. Aur main kyun darun? Pehli cheez toh main jhooth nahi bol rahi hoon. Main kisi ka naam galat nahi kheench rahi hoon (I got a lot of backlash at that time. Everyone was scared that I would expose Bollywood. I thought that knew I wasn’t lying, why should I be scared? I wasn’t dragging anyone’s name falsely).”
Her late father Narayan Aneja’s advice was also one of the reasons that pushed her. “Tum is industry ke liye nahi bani (you aren’t made for this industry),” he told her. After his death, she felt lonely in the industry. “Toh maine thaan li thi ki main apna sach bolke exit karun. Uss sach ke baad television mein kisi ne himmat nahi ki mujhe aisa koi sawaal bhi kare (I then decided to say that truth and leave the industry. No one dared to question me in the television industry after that),” she shared.
Nikki further added, “People would tell me, ‘Koi actress itni badi heroine banne ke baad, itne bade actor ke saath heroine banne ke baad aise hi thodi chhod deti hai’ (How can an actress become so big and then leave).”
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