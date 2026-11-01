‘Fan boy moment’: Nikkhil Advani plays SRK-Preity song ‘Pretty Woman’ for Richard Gere

Veteran actor Richard Gere recently reacted to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s song “Pretty Woman” from Kal Ho Naa Ho. The moment unfolded when Gere crossed paths with Bollywood filmmaker Nikkhil Advani at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. Advani showed Gere a video of the song, prompting an interesting reaction from the Hollywood star.

Advani later shared the heartwarming moment on social media, delighting fans online.

On Sunday, Nikkhil Advani shared a video from Dharamshala in which he is seen showing Richard Gere the song “Pretty Woman” from Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. The 2003 film, directed by Advani, featured a song that referenced Gere’s 1990 film Pretty Woman. The Hollywood actor broke into a wide smile as soon as he heard the song.

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In the video, Advani is also heard telling the Hollywood actor, “I went and met Barbara, and got the rights.”

Sharing the video on social media, Nikkhil Advani wrote, “Huge huge fan boy moment. Showed Richard Gere Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

Also Read: Nikkhil Advani reveals Kal Ho Naa Ho cost Rs 32 crore, made the equivalent of thousands of crores in revenue: ‘It gave equity to Dharma’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Such a cute video.” Another user wrote, “2 legends in a single frame…” A third fan wrote, “From Pretty Woman, in Kal Ho Naa Ho to sharing it with Richard Gere himself. What a beautiful moment. Cinema brings life’s sweetest surprises.”

Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho marked Nikkhil Advani’s directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, the film follows Naina (Preity Zinta), who falls in love with the terminally ill Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), while her friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) harbours feelings for her. The romantic drama emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

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In June this year, Advani shared his thoughts on the possibility of remaking Kal Ho Naa Ho. He told Mid-Day, “The film ended for me when Aman and Rohit made a pact with each other. That pact involved a woman, and that woman was standing outside in the corridor, and today most girls wonder why the hell she was standing outside when those two were talking the whole shit. I will never be able to get away with that kind of ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho ever again.”

The filmmaker further added, “If we were to remake Kal Ho Naa Ho today, it would be interesting to explore that (romance between Aman and Rohit). I read somewhere that Karan’s greatest regret is that he did not direct Kal Ho Naa Ho. But that’s not true because I think the script was director-proof. Like some writers say that no matter who directs it, it would have been what it was. It was director-proof. Everything was written in it. Karan is an incredible dialogue writer. The emotions in the second half… Jaya ji’s emotion, the revelation that Shah Rukh is dying at the interval point. It was director-proof. I was the one who was doing things like split screen, shot breakdown, the breaking of the fourth wall… I don’t remember if I showed something to Karan or he showed me something and we said Fantastic.”