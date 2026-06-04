Nikkhil Advani open to Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan romance in Kal Ho Naa Ho remake

More than 20 years after making his directorial debut with Kal Ho Naa Ho, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani believes parts of the film would be viewed very differently by today’s audiences. Advani, who has also directed films such as Salaam-e-Ishq, D-Day and Batla House, said he would not be able to “get away” with the film’s ending if it were made today. He also suggested that a contemporary remake could explore a romantic relationship between its male leads, Aman and Rohit.

Speaking about changing social attitudes, Advani said younger viewers often interpret Kal Ho Naa Ho differently from audiences who watched it upon release in 2003. The filmmaker recalled that his own daughter was uncomfortable with the way the film treated Kantaben’s homophobic assumptions about Aman and Rohit’s relationship as a running joke.

“It was a bromance,” Advani told Mid-day while talking about the dynamic between Aman and Rohit, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

‘I will never be able to get away with that ending’

He added that, in his mind, the story effectively ended when the two men made a pact with each other, even though the narrative ultimately centred on Naina, played by Preity Zinta.

He said, “The film ended for me when Aman and Rohit made a pact with each other. That pact involved a woman, and that woman was standing outside in the corridor and today most girls wonder why the hell was she standing outside when those two are talking the whole shit.”

Advani acknowledged that changing social attitudes have altered how viewers interpret the film and its relationships.

“I will never be able to get away with that kind of ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho ever again,” he added.

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Nikkhil Advani on a possible Kal Ho Naa Ho remake

The filmmaker further said that if Kal Ho Naa Ho were remade now, it would be interesting to explore the possibility of a romance between Aman and Rohit.

“If we were to remake Kal Ho Naa Ho today, it would be interesting to explore that (romance between Aman and Rohit),” he said.

When Nikkhil Advani called Kal Ho Naa Ho ‘director-proof’

Earlier, in a conversation with Digital Commentary, Nikkhil Advani had opened up about the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho and credited writer-producer Karan Johar for the film’s success. The filmmaker said the script was so detailed and well-written that it was “director-proof,” leaving him largely responsible for the technical execution of the project.

“I read somewhere that Karan’s greatest regret is that he did not direct Kal Ho Naa Ho. But that’s not true because in my opinion, I think the script was director proof. Like some writers say that no matter who directs it, it would have been what it was. It was director-proof. Everything was written in it,” he shared.

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Advani said several memorable moments from the film, including its comedy tracks and emotional beats, were already present in Johar’s screenplay.

“Karan is an incredible dialogue writer. The emotions in the second half… Jaya ji’s emotion, the revelation that Shah Rukh is dying at the interval point. It was director-proof,” he said.

The director added that his primary contribution came through the film’s visual and technical treatment.

“I was the one who was doing things like split screen, shot breakdown, the breaking of the fourth wall… I don’t remember if I showed something to Karan or he showed me something and we said fantastic,” he recalled.

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About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho marked Advani’s first feature film as director. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film followed Naina’s journey as she falls in love with the terminally ill Aman, while Rohit harbours feelings for her. The romantic drama emerged as one of the biggest hits of its year and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduringly popular films.