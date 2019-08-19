Nikkhil Advani on 1911, his next with John Abraham: It ignited the freedom movement in India

Nikkhil Advani is all set to helm a John Abraham starrer called 1911. It is a film based on an iconic 1911 football match set in India’s pre-independence era, and how a barefooted team won the IFA Shield against East Yorkshire Regiment, and how this victory did much more than win a football trophy, it energised a nationalist movement in India, which then lead to its freedom in 1947.

Advertising

Today, Nikkhil Advani along with his partners Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani celebrated eight successful years of their production house Emmay Entertainment. Here, the director opened up about his next film with John Abraham.

The film was announced in November 2018, and will finally go on floors by the end of 2020.

The Batla House director said, “I am committed to 1911, that is something I am going to start writing. I am making it with John (Abraham) next year. It will end by end of next year. 1911 is based on the football match between Mohun Bagan and (East) Yorkshire Regiment. It is one event that ignited the freedom movement in India. It is a script that John and his team have been working on for the last five years.”

Advertising

According to Nikkhil, October director Soojith Sircar was earlier supposed to direct this film, but later on the project came to him.

About why he chose to direct this film, Nikkhil said, “I believe Soojith (Sircar) was supposed to direct it and then it didn’t work out between him and John. So, I love the idea, I love the period, it is again nationalistic, patriotic. It was a period when eleven men did not realise how they were energising an entire country to take up a kind of movement which led to freedom of India in 1947.”

Nikkhil erupts with joy while talking about this film. One reason being that his recent release with John, Batla House, is being received well by the audience, and he is expecting their next collaboration to be a successfull one too. And another reason being that he love the film’s subject.

He said, “When I was doing research on the film, there is a moment in the story where a small boy asks Sibdas Bhaduri, the captain of the Mohun Bagan, ‘when will we win again against the East Yorkshire Regiment (a British team)’, Bhaduri pointing at the British flag said, ‘when that flag comes down’, and ironically they won in 1947′.”