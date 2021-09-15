Nikita Rawal robbed of Rs 7 lakh at gunpoint: ‘I locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself’

Actor Nikita Rawal was held at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 7 lakh by men wearing masks. She was in Shastri Nagar, Delhi, at her aunt’s residence when she was robbed. A police complaint has been filed and investigation is underway.

Nikita told Pinkvilla, “I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It’s the most traumatic incident of my life.”

After the harrowing incident, Nikita took the first flight back home in Mumbai. Giving more details about the incident, she told Hindustan Times, “It was around 10 at night when the incident took place. I was walking to my aunt’s house when an Innova came on a high speed and stopped my vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed me a gun and asked me to give them everything that I was carrying with me. Even talking about the incident is troubling me right now.”

She added, “At the time, I was thinking that they will kill me, and dreading ke kahin mera rape na karde (I dreaded that they would rape me), despite taking away all my belongings. I can’t express in words what I went through in those 10 minutes. I just rushed back to my place and locked the house. I flew back to Mumbai the very next morning as I was not feeling very safe.”

Nikita continued, “I didn’t even wait to file a formal complaint. I got in touch with a lawyer to lodge a complaint after reaching Mumbai. Police officials are saying ke I have to be there to file a FIR, and mere behalf pe koi nahi kar sakta. I am planning to go there soon.”

Nikita Rawal was robbed off her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant, and cash, including some part of the advance from her event, with total value approximating over ₹7 lakh.

Nikita Rawal became the talk of the town, when she was recently in the news after she reacted to Raj Kundra’s arrest. She had also mentioned that Shilpa Shetty had been dragged into the case, for no fault of hers. She had told Lehren TV, “I know Raj Kundra through common friends. I met him 3-4 times in the past. I am in shock to know the news. But I saw his WhatsApp chats released by Mumbai Police and what the police are saying. If he is running this racket, then it is very sad. He has everything in life. There is no need to do all these things. If he is the culprit, he will get punished.”

Nikita Rawal forayed into showbiz in 2007 and has worked in films such as Mr Hot Mr Kool, The Hero Abhimanyu and Amma Ki Boli. She was also seen in Black & White with Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. She has also worked in Tollywood since 2012.