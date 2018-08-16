Nikita Dutta on Gold: It feels great to be associated with such an important film

The Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Nikita Dutta has gone de-glam for Gold. The Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Nikita Dutta has gone de-glam for Gold.

The much-anticipated film Gold finally hit screens on Wednesday. The stellar star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal. While a lot has also been said about small screen star Mouni Roy making her Bollywood debut with the film, Gold also stars popular television actor Nikita Dutta. The ex-Miss India finalist has been paired opposite Sunny in the film.

Sharing how she bagged Gold, Nikita, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was quite a simple process. The casting director of the film Nandini called me for a round of audition. And within a couple of weeks, she called me to meet the director Reema Kagti. Sunny and I did another scene for her, and the next thing I knew was that I have been locked.”

When asked if she felt bad about not being a part of promotions or being talked about, she said, “Not really. Actually, I was quite relieved. To be honest I was a little sceptical to talk way too much about it. Thankfully, it has all gone well. The film has received a tremendous response. And now I feel great sharing my happiness with everyone.”

Gold is based on true events of free India winning its first Olympic gold in hockey. Being a film based on sports and men, we wondered what made Nikita choose the part. With a broad smile, she said, “It’s not always about playing the lead. It’s also about being associated with an important and good film. Also, I have always played a girl-next-door and this time I got to do something that I hadn’t done before. I wouldn’t call it challenging but it was definitely a very different experience.”

The Ek Duje Ke Vaaste has gone de-glam role for Gold and talking about that, she said, “I really enjoyed it. Coming from television, where we even go to sleep putting makeup, it was really fun. I actually felt like an actor on the sets.”

Stating that though the film is filled with patriotic emotions, it’s more of a romantic zone for her, Nikita said, “I majorly have scenes with Sunny. He is a very hard working and overexcited boy (smiles). We really had a good time shooting and I hope people enjoy our chemistry.”

The 27-year-old also shared that she is open to working in all mediums. Nikita said, “More than a choice, it all depends on the opportunity that I get. I don’t want to be picky and say that I only want to do films. I shot for Gold and Haasil simultaneously and am ready to do that again.”

Gold released on Independence Day and has been garnering a positive response from critics and audience alike.

