Nikhil Nanda on Navya Naveli’s future at Escorts Kubota: ‘Last name doesn’t give her right’

Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited and husband of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has made it clear that family legacy alone will not secure a leadership role for his daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, in the company. Speaking on Shrishti Sahu’s podcast, the industrialist said that any position within the organisation must be earned through merit, regardless of surname or lineage.

During the conversation, Nikhil Nanda discussed succession planning, corporate governance and the future of Escorts Kubota, a listed engineering and agri-machinery company with a market capitalisation of around Rs 31,000 crore.

Nikhil explained that while his children will eventually represent the Nanda family’s shareholder interests alongside Kubota, that does not automatically entitle them to operational roles within the company.

“Navya is now showing willingness to participate more and more into EKL. But just because her last name is Nanda does not give her the right to get a position. She has to earn her position, which I think she will do it on her own.”

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‘Navya Naveli is smart and ambitious’

Nikhil Nanda spoke highly of his daughter’s capabilities and growing interest in the business. He described Navya Naveli as “smart” and “ambitious,” pointing to her recent graduation from IIM Ahmedabad and her professional experience with Meta.

According to Nikhil, Navya has accompanied him on several visits to Japan and has already built relationships with senior leadership there.

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He also believes her experience in the digital space could be valuable as Escorts Kubota increasingly adopts modern ways of working and marketing.

At the same time, Nikhil was careful not to define her future role.

“For her to do what she will do as a day-to-day operation of EKL is for her to carve her path based on her appreciation and impact. It really is up to her.”

While expressing confidence in her abilities, he noted that she still needs greater exposure to certain digital capabilities, including coding, which he believes will become increasingly important in the future.

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Agastya Nanda chose films, Navya Naveli chose business

Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are parents to Navya Naveli and actor Agastya Nanda, both of whom have chosen different professional paths.

Recalling a joke within the family, Nikhil said, “My son says, I became an actor, Navya is going towards tractor.”

While Agastya Nanda is building a career in cinema, Nikhil Nanda said Navya Naveli appears increasingly interested in business, private equity, family office responsibilities and the Nanda family’s shareholding interests.

He also said that he has never wanted to impose ambitions on his children. “My mother always told me, Nikhil, let your children do what they love. So I believe in that.”

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Navya Naveli graduates from IIM Ahmedabad

Navya Naveli Nanda recently completed her MBA programme at IIM Ahmedabad, marking the end of a two-year academic journey.

Sharing glimpses from campus life on social media, she wrote, “A place that’s given me more than I can ever give it back,” adding that it was her “one final time” saying goodbye to a place that had become like home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

She also shared photographs with her classmates, offering a glimpse into the friendships and experiences she built during her time at the prestigious institution.