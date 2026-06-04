Nikhil Dwivedi calls Bandar director Anurag Kashyap ‘difficult’: ‘Wanted different ending’

Many people from the film industry have described filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as a ‘difficult’ person to work with. In a recent interview, actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, whose upcoming film Bandar has been helmed by Anurag, admitted that the director can sometimes be ‘difficult’ because he is ‘very passionate.’

During a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Nikhil recalled approaching Anurag to read the script of Bandar. “I got the script written from Sudip and just sent it to Anurag to read and give his opinion. He read the script, called me, and said that he will only direct it. He chose me, I didn’t choose him. He is a difficult director. He is very passionate about his beliefs. My writers are equally passionate about their beliefs, even I am too. If passionate people are working on a project, they will always have debates on the creative aspects of the film, which I think is the best thing,” he shared.