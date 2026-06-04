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Nikhil Dwivedi calls Bandar director Anurag Kashyap ‘difficult’: ‘Wanted different ending’
Bandar producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently said that the film's director Anurag Kashyap was difficult to work with. He also recalled wanting a different ending for the Bobby Deol-starrer.
Many people from the film industry have described filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as a ‘difficult’ person to work with. In a recent interview, actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, whose upcoming film Bandar has been helmed by Anurag, admitted that the director can sometimes be ‘difficult’ because he is ‘very passionate.’
During a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Nikhil recalled approaching Anurag to read the script of Bandar. “I got the script written from Sudip and just sent it to Anurag to read and give his opinion. He read the script, called me, and said that he will only direct it. He chose me, I didn’t choose him. He is a difficult director. He is very passionate about his beliefs. My writers are equally passionate about their beliefs, even I am too. If passionate people are working on a project, they will always have debates on the creative aspects of the film, which I think is the best thing,” he shared.
The producer continued, “You have to understand that all differences are not bad, it’s just a perspective. We had passionate debates, from day one to day last. The director prevailed over the ending of the film. I would have liked a different ending, the director did not shoot it. He said, ‘No way.’ This is the fun of it. Anurag Kashyap said that this will be the only end. You keep fighting till the end. I tried a lot. Sudip is also passionate, but he just speaks very less.”
ALSO READ | Bobby Deol recalls sleeping beside Dharmendra till 14, reveals why he called him ‘Kaddu’
During an earlier interview, Nikhil Dwivedi had hinted about working on a film that most people had advised him against. He addressed the statement and shared that he was actually talking about Bandar. “It was Bandar. We are near the release now. People think that you are doing something controversial, why? But, I had faith in this subject and the people who are associated with this film. They all had faith. That’s why everyone got together and this movie got made.”
He further added that the rumours around Bandar being an ‘anti-women’ film are untrue. “People who don’t know about the subject and film have this first thought in their mind that it might be an anti-women film. It’s not true. It is not an anti-women film. Why would we make such a film?”
Bandar stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad in key roles. The film is set to hit the theaters worldwide on June 5.
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