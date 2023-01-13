Nikhil Chinapa questions Vivek Agnihotri, asks how The Kashmir Files is an ‘official contender’ at the Oscars 2023

Television personality Nikhil Chinapa took to Twitter on Thursday and commented on Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet where he shared a poster of The Kashmir Files saying he is the ‘official contender from India at the 95th Oscars’. Agnihotri had previously falsely claimed that his film had been “shortlisted for Oscars 2023.” He had also claimed that Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher were all “shortlisted for best actor categories.” However, that is not the case.

The Kashmir Files, alongside Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and RRR, have featured on Oscars reminder list, which primarily includes films that can officially compete in various categories. However, merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24. RRR song Naatu Naatu, however, has been shortlisted for Oscars in ‘Best Original Song’ category; India’s official entry The Last Show has also been shortlisted in Best International Feature category.

Asking about the same, Nikhil asked Vivek, “What is an official ‘contender’?” India’s official entry to the Oscars is Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show which will be competing under the Best International Feature category if it makes it to the shortlist. So far, the film is in the longlist along with 14 other films.

One of the comments on Nikhil’s tweet read, “Same meaning as facts are not facts’.” Another comment read, “Just hallucination by @vivekagnihotri. With this logic all 18 lakh students are official contender for medical seats.”

What is an official “contender”? https://t.co/ahEmrcfGX2 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) January 12, 2023

Earlier, Aseem Chhabra had shared that The Kashmir Files had only ‘qualified’ for the Oscars and any film that has a limited run in Los Angeles can qualify. He tweeted, “Let me make this clear – that filmmaker who is claiming his divisive film has been “shortlisted” for the Oscars is LYING. His film has only qualified for the Oscars. Any film can qualify if it has a limited run in LA.” He added, “The Oscar shortlist announced on December 21 includes only two Indian films #RRR (in best song category) and #AllThatBreathes (in best documentary category). And also the short doc #TheElephantWhisperers.” He later added that Chhello Show was in the same category.

Academy Awards will announce nominations on January 24. The Kashmir Files has been in the eye of controversy ever since its release. Despite being criticised as propaganda, the film emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2022 on the back of a government push for the film.