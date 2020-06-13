Ayushmann Khurrana always wanted to be an actor, not a star: Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil Chinapa and actor Ayushmann Khurrana used to host India’s Got Talent. (Photo: Nikhil Chinapa/Instagram, Palash Sen/Twitter) Nikhil Chinapa and actor Ayushmann Khurrana used to host India’s Got Talent. (Photo: Nikhil Chinapa/Instagram, Palash Sen/Twitter)

Nikhil Chinapa took to Instagram to share some throwback photos and videos of himself with Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The photos and videos are from the time when the duo used to host the reality show India’s Got Talent.

“The pictures are from us shooting around Ahmedabad and with contestants in the waiting area. The video is of us dancing in the make-up van we both shared. As usual, I’m playing some house music (thanks @defectedrecords) on my laptop. I’m not sure what Ayushmann thought of the music but he was most sporting. I also remember him being extremely encouraging and helpful with my lines. My Hindi (as many of you know) isn’t the best in the world and Ayushmann would gently correct my grammar when I’d mess it up. I’ve struggled with what’s “ka” and what’s “ki” all my life!!” Nikhil described in a caption.

Recalling a memory of Ayushmann, Nikhil mentioned how the Gulabo Sitabo actor always wanted to be “not a star, an actor.”

“There’s one enduring memory I have of @ayushmannk – and that’s of him always wanting to be an actor. Not a star, an actor. The fire burned deep within him and I’m so happy to see him turn his dreams into reality. He’s one of the most brilliant actors of this generation and I do believe, the best is yet to come,” Nikhil stated.

Not just Nikhil, Palash Sen, the face of Euphoria band, took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of the actor.

“2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn’t win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he’s definitely India’s most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you,” Palash Sen wrote in a tweet.

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd