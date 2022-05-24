scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Nikamma title song out: Rap kills the party vibe in Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s glitzy dance number

Nikamma title song has just dropped and stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 12:46:46 pm
Abhimanyu DassaniAbhimanyu and Shirley Setia in Nikamma track (Photo: YouTube)

The makers of Nikamma shared the title song from the film, which features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The song is a recreation of the 2002 hit, which starred Tusshar Kapoor and Esha Deol from the film, Kyaa Dil Ne Kaha. The new dance number takes place in a disco. The first half of the track is what you can expect from any dance number of late as it retreads the original, but it delves into a cringe-inducing rap in the latter half of the song.

Also Read |Shilpa Shetty on coping with Raj Kundra controversy: ‘Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm’

Musician-duo Javed-Mohsin have collaborated with director Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed Munna Michael track, Ding dong. Composed by Javed and with lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

Going by the trailer, Abhimanyu plays the role of Adi, who is the eponymous ‘nikamma’, a slacker. He meets a woman, who instantly falls in love with him. Shilpa Shetty’s superwoman Avni descends to the earth and tries to make Adi change his ways. As she gets him to do all household chores, he calls her the most ‘gorgeous villain who is a mix of Thunder Woman and Manjulika’. As a hitman threatens the superhero, the nikamma transforms into a hero and protects Shilpa.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shilpa returned to films with Hungama 2 (2021) after a “hiatus of 15 years”. Before that, her last big screen release had been Apne in 2007. “It’s the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical, and I was convinced by Sabbir’s grasp on the craft and the unusual and exciting part he had to offer. Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt. Can’t wait for people to enjoy Nikamma in the theatres,” she said.

Best of Express Premium

Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...Premium
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste trianglePremium
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste triangle
More Premium Stories >>

Other actors in the film include Sunil Grover, Deepraj Rana and Naren Kumar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, 9 celebrity photos
Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement