Nikamma title song out: Rap kills the party vibe in Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s glitzy dance number

The makers of Nikamma shared the title song from the film, which features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The song is a recreation of the 2002 hit, which starred Tusshar Kapoor and Esha Deol from the film, Kyaa Dil Ne Kaha. The new dance number takes place in a disco. The first half of the track is what you can expect from any dance number of late as it retreads the original, but it delves into a cringe-inducing rap in the latter half of the song.

Musician-duo Javed-Mohsin have collaborated with director Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed Munna Michael track, Ding dong. Composed by Javed and with lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

Going by the trailer, Abhimanyu plays the role of Adi, who is the eponymous ‘nikamma’, a slacker. He meets a woman, who instantly falls in love with him. Shilpa Shetty’s superwoman Avni descends to the earth and tries to make Adi change his ways. As she gets him to do all household chores, he calls her the most ‘gorgeous villain who is a mix of Thunder Woman and Manjulika’. As a hitman threatens the superhero, the nikamma transforms into a hero and protects Shilpa.

Shilpa returned to films with Hungama 2 (2021) after a “hiatus of 15 years”. Before that, her last big screen release had been Apne in 2007. “It’s the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical, and I was convinced by Sabbir’s grasp on the craft and the unusual and exciting part he had to offer. Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt. Can’t wait for people to enjoy Nikamma in the theatres,” she said.

Other actors in the film include Sunil Grover, Deepraj Rana and Naren Kumar.