Nikamma motion poster: Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty film looks like a typical masala entertainer

The makers of Nikamma have unveiled a motion poster of the movie. The film, being directed by Heropanti director Sabbir Khan, stars Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role.

The motion poster of the film, said to be an action romantic comedy, shows visuals of Dassani‘s character, wearing a vest and a pair of jeans, as he rains punches and kicks on a bunch of goons.

The studio behind the film, Sony Pictures Films India, shared the motion poster. “Dushmano ko yaad aayegi unki amma jab saamne hoga humara Nikamma! 💪🔥,” read the caption.

It appears to be a typical masala entertainer that are a dime a dozen in Bollywood. Sabbir himself has a good deal of experience with masala films like Heropanti, Kambakkht Ishq, Baaghi and others.

It is also not clear what the title appears to denote. It a literally means a ne’er-do-well.

Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Setia, Sunil Grover, Deepraj Rana, Naren Kumar also star. Sanamjit Singh Talwar has penned the script. Shirley, a New Zealand singer, is making her film debut with Nikamma.

In March, when the film was announced, Shetty had said that it was “great to be back” in the theatres after a “hiatus of 15 years” with Hungama 2 last year. Before that her last big screen release had been Apne in 2007.

“It’s the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical, and I was convinced by Sabbir’s grasp on the craft and the unusual and exciting part he had to offer. Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt. Can’t wait for people to enjoy Nikamma in the theatres,” she said.

Nikamma is slated to be released mon June 17.