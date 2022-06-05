Nikamma star Abhimanyu Dassani is ‘locked out’ at his own event by a guard: ‘True story of my life’

Abhimanyu Dassani is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Nikamma. However, something unexpected happened to the actor and his co-star Shirley Setia when they were ‘locked out’ of their own event. The actor, who also happens to be actor Bhagyashree’s son, shared a video on his Instagram, calling it a ‘true story’ of his ‘real life’.

In the video, Abhimanyu can be seen explaining to a guard that he is an actor and he is there for a film promotion but he is not allowed to enter the venue. It appears that this was not the first time that the actor was locked out of his own event.

Sharing the video, Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “#QuitPlayingGamesWithMyLife My 3rd film & life goes on #truestory #reallife #reellife #nikamma #abmeribari @shirleysetia.”

The promotional event took place in Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium. At the event, Nikamma title track got the students grooving.

The film also stars Shilpa Shetty as a superwoman named Avni. The actor was termed as the most ‘gorgeous villain who is a mix of Thunder Woman and Manjulika’ in the film’s trailer. As a hitman threatens the superhero, the ‘nikamma’ played by Abhimanyu, transforms into a hero and protects Shilpa.

The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars other actors like include Sunil Grover, Sameer Soni, Deepraj Rana and Naren Kumar.

The film will release in cinemas on June 17.