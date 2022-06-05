scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Nikamma star Abhimanyu Dassani is ‘locked out’ at his own event by a guard: ‘True story of my life’

Abhimanyu Dassani will be soon seen in the film Nikamma which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 5, 2022 10:25:28 pm
Abhimanyu Dassani, NikammaNikamma star Abhimanyu Dassani got 'locked out' of his own event. (Photo: PR)

Abhimanyu Dassani is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Nikamma. However, something unexpected happened to the actor and his co-star Shirley Setia when they were ‘locked out’ of their own event. The actor, who also happens to be actor Bhagyashree’s son, shared a video on his Instagram, calling it a ‘true story’ of his ‘real life’.

In the video, Abhimanyu can be seen explaining to a guard that he is an actor and he is there for a film promotion but he is not allowed to enter the venue. It appears that this was not the first time that the actor was locked out of his own event.

Sharing the video, Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “#QuitPlayingGamesWithMyLife My 3rd film & life goes on #truestory #reallife #reellife #nikamma #abmeribari @shirleysetia.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

The promotional event took place in Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium. At the event, Nikamma title track got the students grooving.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Nikamma 1adsd (Photo: Abhimanyu Dassani/Instagram)

The film also stars Shilpa Shetty as a superwoman named Avni. The actor was termed as the most ‘gorgeous villain who is a mix of Thunder Woman and Manjulika’ in the film’s trailer. As a hitman threatens the superhero, the ‘nikamma’ played by Abhimanyu, transforms into a hero and protects Shilpa.

The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars other actors like include Sunil Grover, Sameer Soni, Deepraj Rana and Naren Kumar.

The film will release in cinemas on June 17.

