From Nickyanka wedding to the Oscars controversy: Entertainment news you should not miss this week

Controversies, weddings, movie releases and box office success; a lot seems to have happened this week. For those who missed out on the big entertainment news, here’s a quick recap of everything that happened.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding

Yes, it finally happened. From a whirlwind romance to making things official, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 in a Christian wedding, which was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2. The couple also hosted a reception at New Delhi, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Oscars controversy

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who was supposed to host this year’s Oscars, had to step down after his older homophobic tweets resurfaced online. The actor apologised for his actions and volunteered to not take up the hosting gig following the backlash.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 rakes in Rs 500 crore worldwide

Trust Thalaivar’s movie to do the unimaginable. Shankar’s 2.0, which stars the Superstar and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, has brought down the house with its jaw-dropping numbers. The film earned Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release.

Captain Marvel’s trailer

Marvel recently released a brand new trailer of Captain Marvel. The new trailer shows us more of Jude Law, Brie Larson and Samuel Jackson, who all play pivotal roles in the film.

Kedarnath release and the ban

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath hit the screens on December 7. The film marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara. But soon after its release, the movie was banned in seven districts of Uttarakhand, with Hindu outfits claiming that the film promotes love jihad.

Zero song Issaqbaazi

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero’s new song “Issaqbaazi” was also released by the makers this week. The fun, upbeat track created quite the uproar as it features both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will hit the big screen on December 21, 2018.

The release of Petta songs

Two songs from Rajinikanth’s Petta was released by the makers a while ago. Both “Maaran Maas” and “Ullaallaa” have been declared instant hits. The tracks have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from the songs, the makers had previously released posters from the film.

Golden Globes nominations

A lot has been happening in Hollywood as well. From the Oscars controversy involving Kevin Hart to the nomination announcement of 2019 Golden Globes. Christian Bale starrer Vice bagged the maximum number of nominations. Golden Globes will be held on January 6 and will be hosted by actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

Singer Mika Singh arrested

Bollywood singer Mika Singh was recently held in Dubai after a foreign national levied sexual harassment charges against the singer. According to reports, the singer had apparently sent inappropriate photos to a model.

Simmba trailer and song release

Post his intimate wedding with Deepika Padukone, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to take the box office by its horns with his upcoming project Simmba. The trailer of the movie was released this week. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

The makers also released a song called “Aankh Maare,” a recreated version of Tere Mere Sapne track, which had featured Arshad Warsi. The revamped version saw appearances by Karan Johar, the Golmaal team of Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

Game of Thrones teaser

HBO recently released a teaser for the final season of the wildly popular show the Game of Thrones. The clip hints at the impending war between Lannisters vs Starks and Targaryens.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s pre-wedding festivities

And one of the biggest news of this week is that Indian television’s superstar Kapil Sharma is all to take wedding vows with longtime partner Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar. Various fan pages shared photos from Ginni’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Andy Serkis’ Mowgli release

Andy Serkis directorial Mowgli hit Netflix on December 7. The movie features performances by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Serkis himself, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Frieda Pinto and Rohan Chand among others.

Dhanush’s Maari 2 trailer release

This week was action-packed for Tamil cinema lovers. From the stupendous success of 2.0, to Dhanush’s Maari 2 trailer release; the audience lapped it all up. Maari 2 features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The movie has been directed by Balaji Mohan, who had also helmed Maari (2015).

Kajal Aggarwal to star in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

According to reports, Lady Superstar Nayanthara was supposed to star opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. However, during the audio launch of Telugu film Kavacham, Kajal confirmed that she was indeed a part of Indian’s sequel.

Uri trailer

After a slew of successful films, Vicky Kaushal is ready to grace the big screen again with the action-drama Uri, which is based on the 2016 surgical strike. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and will hit theaters on January 11, 2019.

Zareen Khan files case against former manager

The Bollywood actor filed a case against her former manager Anjali Atha, stating that the latter was trying to tarnish the actor’s image. Zareen was last seen in the film 1921 alongside Karan Kundrra.