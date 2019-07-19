Light of my world. My whole heart: Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday

Priyanka Chopra was showered with a lot of love as she celebrated her first birthday after marrying American singer Nick Jonas. The actor received birthday wishes not only from Nick but also from mother-in-law Denise Jonas and sister-in-law and actor Sophie Turner.

Sharing a couple of photos of Priyanka, Nick wrote a lovely note for his wife on Instagram, “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday.” Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 and since then two have been giving us some major couple goals.

Recently, Nick Jonas said he has been “locked in for good” on American show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party as the host Snoop Dogg asked him about his marriage. He said, “She comes from a big Indian family, I obviously have my brothers… we did in Jodhpur, at a palace there which was beautiful. Obviously, there was good food, good music… so you do the pheras, in which seven walks around the fire symbolise seven lives together. So I am locked in for good now.”

Priyanka Chopra’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas took to Instagram to wish the actor. She posted an adorable picture from Priyanka’s wedding rituals and wrote, “Gorgeous Birthday for a gorgeous girl. I love you dil!” This is not the first time that Mama Jonas has expressed her love for Priyanka. Earlier too she has been vocal about her fondness for her “daughter-in-love” (not daughter-in-law) on social media.

Apart from Nick and Denise Jonas, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner also wished “her sister” Priyanka on her 37th birthday. She shared a photo of herself with PeeCee and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my sis Priyanka Chopra. Love You!”

The third ‘J sister’ Danielle Jonas, wife of Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas, shared a candid click of Priyanka as she wished her. “Happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you 💕 love you!” Danielle wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be back on the silver screen with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.