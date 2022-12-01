Nick Jonas wishes his ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra on wedding anniversary: ‘And just like that…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and to mark their special day, Nick took to Instagram to wish Priyanka with two photos from their wedding.

“And just like that it’s been 4 years. ❤️ happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra,” the American singer wrote in the caption as he shared two photos from their wedding celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding festivities lasted for days and they later hosted receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy.

Recently, on the Legendary podcast, Nick spoke about how everything he does ‘right’ is because of Priyanka. “Everything that I do right is because of her (Priyanka), everything I’ve done right is because of her. It’s truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else. It’s natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as family. We both benefit from that emotionally. So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there’s definitely that connection,” he said.