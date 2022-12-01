scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Nick Jonas wishes his ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra on wedding anniversary: ‘And just like that…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur in 2018.

priyanka chopra, nick jonasPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and to mark their special day, Nick took to Instagram to wish Priyanka with two photos from their wedding.

“And just like that it’s been 4 years. ❤️ happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra,” the American singer wrote in the caption as he shared two photos from their wedding celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding festivities lasted for days and they later hosted receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth
Also Read |Qala movie review: The stately beauty of Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan film works against it

Recently, on the Legendary podcast, Nick spoke about how everything he does ‘right’ is because of Priyanka. “Everything that I do right is because of her (Priyanka), everything I’ve done right is because of her. It’s truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else. It’s natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as family. We both benefit from that emotionally. So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there’s definitely that connection,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 05:42:12 pm
Next Story

Billboard with giant real-like lungs put up in Ludhiana to create awareness on city’s falling AQI

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled engagement album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close