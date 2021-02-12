scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Priyanka Chopra is floored by husband Nick Jonas’ request for signed copy of Unfinished

Pop star Nick Jonas is cheering for actor-wife Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished via social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 2:05:12 pm
priyanka chopra nick jonasNick Jonas is excited about Priyanka's success. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra is basking in the success of her memoir Unfinished. Her husband Nick Jonas is supporting her with all his heart as he recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with the book. On the photo, Nick wrote, “Let’s get it”. He also added, “Can you please sign this for me?”

Priyanka later shared the photo and wrote, “I love you and yes yes yes.”

priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra shared this photo of husband Nick Jonas on her Insta story.

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her life in Unfinished. She has also included some unseen photos from her life in the book. One of the photos is from her and Nick’s ‘griha-pravesh’ as they moved into their new house in Los Angeles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba)

As a part of her virtual book tour, Priyanka had earlier spoken about Unfinished to Nick on camera.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During the conversation, Nick Jonas said, “Some of the stuff, to be totally real, about your early dating life and your high school crushes and things like that, we have spoken about it, but it is just funny to read it. Just imagining you as a high schooler, it was really that was something fun for me to read.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Priyanka has Text For You, Matrix 5 and the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

scam 1992 actor wedding
Inside Scam 1992 actor Anjali Barot’s fun-filled bachelorette party

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X