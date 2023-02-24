scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Nick Jonas’ video announcing new song Wings has surprise appearance by daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra cheers for him

Nick Jonas's latest track Wings from the album titled The Album has released. It is the first track of the Jonas Brothers' sixth studio album.

Priyanka ChopraActor Priyanka Chopra announced the release of Nick Jonas's track Wings. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is cheering for husband Nick Jonas as his latest track with his brothers — Kevin and Joe Jonas — landed. She posted a video as well, which starts with Nick carrying daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the backstage area.

Wings is the new song from the band The Jonas Brothers, which comprises of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The track is the first song from the band’s sixth studio album, titled The Album. The Album will release on May 12.

Priyanka captioned her post for Nick with, “Wings out now!!@jonasbrothers.” Nick reposted her post and wrote, “The Best”.

Check out Priyanka’s post for Nick

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

Nick also uploaded a video, informing fans about the latest track. However, the highlight of the video was one-year-old Malti Marie making adorable noises in the background.

In the video, Nick says, “Ok, it is release night. Wings. New single from The Album. So excited about this new chapter, to be on this journey with all of you. Lots of exciting announcements and other things coming soon. Cheers…”. When Malti Marie makes the audio cameo, Nick says, “That’s my daughter also wishing you all the best.”

Check out the video –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

Priyanka and Nick recently revealed their daughter Malti Marie’s face for the first time. The one-year-old attended Nick’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Priyanka and the rest of the Jonas family, marking her first public appearance. Later, she also posted her daughter’s pictures for the first time on social media.

In the photo, she held her close and clicked a selfie. In the second picture, while only Nick’s hand is visible, Priyanka holds Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand. Priyanka captioned her post, “Days like this.”

On the work front, Priyanka has Russo Brothers series Citadel along with Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

