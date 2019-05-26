Nick Jonas to Priyanka Chopra: I am honoured to be your husband

American musician Nick Jonas has shared a romantic post on Instagram about his wife and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. He shared a heartfelt post about the initial stages of their relationship.

Celebrating their romance, he wrote, “One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife.”

The entire caption reads, “One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far.”

He added, “You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra.”

After months of rumours and speculations, Nick and Priyanka, lovingly called Nickyanka by their fans and well-wishers, got engaged in July last year. They tied the knot in December, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

The couple grabbed the spotlight in their recent appearances at Cannes Film Festival 2019.