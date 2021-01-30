Nick Jonas thinks Priyanka Chopra ‘may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been gushing over all the appreciation she has received for her role as Pinky in the Netflix film The White Tiger. Among her many fans is her husband and American singer, Nick Jonas. Nick believes PeeCee might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.

In her recent appearance on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast, Priyanka shared that Nick told her “You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.” Even before the release of The White Tiger, Nick had shared the film’s trailer along with the caption, “Get ready! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it.”

Well, it’s not just Nick Jonas who is awe of wife Priyanka. The actor also leaves no chance to sing praises of her husband. “He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great,” Priyanka said about the Lovebug singer.

During the interaction, Priyanka also mentioned how badly she wanted to be a part of The White Tiger. She said, “I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do.”

Priyanka Chopra plays an American-Indian, Pinky, in The White Tiger. Rajkummar Rao plays her entitled husband and newcomer Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Balram who struggles to fight the system that is hellbent on keeping him in ‘his place’.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Ramin Bahrani directorial three stars and wrote, “The film belongs to Adarsh Gourav, who channels that very specific, razor-sharp mixture of obsequiousness and rage, to come up with a stellar performance.”

On the work front, PeeCee has started working on Amazon Studios series Citadel, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. She has also wrapped shooting of rom-com feature film Text For You. The actor will next be seen in sci-fi film The Matrix 4 and is co-producing Sangeet, an unscripted series, with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.