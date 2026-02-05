Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie’s birth, shares ‘she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions’: ‘Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 and in a recent interview, Nick opened up about Malti Marie’s birth. Nick got teary-eyed as he recalled how Malti Marie had to be in the hospital for a little over three months after her premature birth, and also had to go through six blood transfusions. He called his wife Priyanka “brilliant” for handling the situation while staying tough for their daughter.

Lauding Priyanka and Malti, Nick told Jay Shetty on his podcast, “The thing that I would say to my younger self is congratulations, you get to marry Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That is pretty cool and also your daughter is incredible. She is magic in every sense of the world. She just turned 4 a couple of weeks ago, it blows my mind. I look at her and I see her future and I know she’s going to do amazing things. And I am awestruck that I get to experience her magic.”

‘Malti Marie was purple when she was born’

Nick got emotional and had tears in his eyes while talking about Malti Marie. He added, “She’s perfect in every way. She came into the world under very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April in the year she was born and we get a call that it is going to be sooner. She was born through a surrogate, and we got into action, and she was 1 pound and 11 ounces and purple basically.”

Thanking the hospital staff for saving Malti Marie’s life, he said, “The angels at the hospital resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really really quickly, and intubated and everything else.”

Nick shared how Malti Marie went through a lot during the three months after her birth. “Because it was Covid time, my wife and I did 12 hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I can almost smell it. There is always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see sort of other families going through similar situations. But she fought every day and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great, and we got to take her home after 3.5 months,” he said.

‘Priyanka Chopra is a brilliant woman’

Sharing how he and Priyanka handled the tough times, Nick said, “Me and Priyanka had tough conversations day in and day out about caring for her. We were trying to care for each other and for her and focusing on not getting overwhelmed, parenthood in general is a lot for everybody, especially in those early stages of a kid’s life. It just became about staying emotionally tough, and being there for each other. And it was a lot of give-and-take from both of us.”

Lauding Priyanka for being tough during the testing times, he added, “My wife is just brilliant woman with a true heart and perspective and the way in which she handled, it was so inspiring to me. She allowed those days to be tough, but was tougher for our little girl.” Answering what helped them navigate the 3.5 months, he said, “The thing that helped us the most was being patient with each other.”