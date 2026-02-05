Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie’s birth, shares ‘she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions’: ‘Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me’

Nick Jonas got teary-eyed as he recalled how Malti Marie stayed in the hospital for 3.5 months after her premature birth and also went through six blood transfusions during that time.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readChennaiFeb 5, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Maltie Marie turned 4 recently. (Pic: Priyanka/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 and in a recent interview, Nick opened up about Malti Marie’s birth. Nick got teary-eyed as he recalled how Malti Marie had to be in the hospital for a little over three months after her premature birth, and also had to go through six blood transfusions. He called his wife Priyanka “brilliant” for handling the situation while staying tough for their daughter.

Lauding Priyanka and Malti, Nick told Jay Shetty on his podcast, “The thing that I would say to my younger self is congratulations, you get to marry Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That is pretty cool and also your daughter is incredible. She is magic in every sense of the world. She just turned 4 a couple of weeks ago, it blows my mind. I look at her and I see her future and I know she’s going to do amazing things. And I am awestruck that I get to experience her magic.”

‘Malti Marie was purple when she was born’

Nick got emotional and had tears in his eyes while talking about Malti Marie. He added, “She’s perfect in every way. She came into the world under very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April in the year she was born and we get a call that it is going to be sooner. She was born through a surrogate, and we got into action, and she was 1 pound and 11 ounces and purple basically.”

Thanking the hospital staff for saving Malti Marie’s life, he said, “The angels at the hospital resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really really quickly, and intubated and everything else.”

Nick shared how Malti Marie went through a lot during the three months after her birth. “Because it was Covid time, my wife and I did 12 hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I can almost smell it. There is always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see sort of other families going through similar situations. But she fought every day and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great, and we got to take her home after 3.5 months,” he said.

Also read: ‘Nick Jonas is very Punjabi’: Wedding photographer Joseph Radhik had no idea Nick was a popstar, was surprised to hear him sing

‘Priyanka Chopra is a brilliant woman’

Sharing how he and Priyanka handled the tough times, Nick said, “Me and Priyanka had tough conversations day in and day out about caring for her. We were trying to care for each other and for her and focusing on not getting overwhelmed, parenthood in general is a lot for everybody, especially in those early stages of a kid’s life. It just became about staying emotionally tough, and being there for each other. And it was a lot of give-and-take from both of us.”

Story continues below this ad

Lauding Priyanka for being tough during the testing times, he added, “My wife is just brilliant woman with a true heart and perspective and the way in which she handled, it was so inspiring to me. She allowed those days to be tough, but was tougher for our little girl.” Answering what helped them navigate the 3.5 months, he said, “The thing that helped us the most was being patient with each other.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
'Karan Johar cast me because he was fed up of my voice': Neha Dhupia reveals the secret behind her industry friendships
Neha Dhupia reveals how Karan Johar offered her a voice role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: Why are Bollywood celebs heading to court
Vivek Oberoi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Neha Dhupia reveals how Karan Johar offered her a voice role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
'Karan Johar cast me because he was fed up of my voice': Neha Dhupia reveals the secret behind her industry friendships
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement