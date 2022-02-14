Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s home is all decked up ahead of Super Bowl, fans ask for ‘sneak peek of baby Jonas’

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of his preparations for Super Bowl at his home. He posted a Tiktok video where a voiceover explains that they ‘take decorations’ very seriously in their house as the camera pans from balloons (in the form of the super bowl), and then a shot of all the food prepared for the evening. At the end of the video, he gives a thumbs up.

Fans flooded the post with comments and asked who he was rooting for. Others admired the decorations, and one wrote, “Nick, stop, I have the same decorations.” Another wrote, “You guys are so ready for the super bowl tonight!!! That’s awesome I hope you guys have a great time together God bless.” One fan commented, “Was hoping to get a sneak-peek of baby Jonas…” Nick and Priyanka had recently announced that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy. They didn’t reveal the gender of the baby but Priyanka’s cousin, Meera Chopra, later said that they have welcomed a baby girl. They had also requested their followers to give them privacy, and hadn’t shared any photos as yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Sharing a note on Instagram tagging Nick, Priyanka had written, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up, including Citadel with the Russo brothers and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.