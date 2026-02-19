Nick Jonas sports mangalsutra bracelet while promoting Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff; fans call ‘jiju’ a ‘green forest’. Watch

While promoting Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood flick The Bluff, Nick was seen wearing a mangalsutra in the form of a bracelet.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 19, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Nick JonasNick Jonas wore mangalsutra bracelet. (Pic: Nick/Instagram)
Nick Jonas recently made headlines after he gushed over his wife Priyanka Chopra and shared how thankful he is that he married a “desi girl”. While fans were quick to declare Nick a “green flag” following his recent comments, another video of the singer has further confirmed their belief. Recently, while promoting Priyanka’s upcoming Hollywood flick The Bluff, Nick was seen wearing a mangalsutra in the form of a bracelet.

The video, posted on Nick’s Instagram handle, quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, Nick can be seen preparing a cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character in the film. He said in the video, “Guys it is the premeire of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I have seen it twice. Her character name is Bloody M, so I will make a Bloody Mary.” The singer then went on to make a Bloody Mary in the clip, much to the delight of fans. Later, he presented the drink to Priyanka, who loved it and said, “You have the best recipes.”

Fans were quick to notice Nick wearing the mangalsutra bracelet in the video and lauded him for the thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, “Oh he is wearing mangalsutra bracelet yaar ❤️” Another comment read, “Nick jiju is the best 🔥🔥🔥” One more fan gushed, “If you notice that mangalsutra😢 Nick Jiju is a green forest❤️” The comments section was flooded with praise for Nick, with fans calling him supportive and deeply respectful of Priyanka’s culture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fan club shared another glimpse from the actress’ personal life that left fans smiling. The fan club posted photos of Priyanka getting ready for the premiere of The Bluff. While the actress is seen surrounded by six to seven members of her team, carefully attending to every little detail of her outfit and makeup ahead of the big premiere, an adorable moment steals the spotlight. Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is seen sticking tattoos on her mother’s arm from her tattoo book. The sweet moment was caught on camera, and Priyanka appeared to be enjoying every bit of it.

Shanaya Kapoor says she's glad her debut didn't happen with Karan Johar, but Vikrant Massey and Adarsh Gourav: 'My father said…'

In The Bluff, Priyanka plays the role of a pirate. For the premiere, the actress wore the same armour that she had worn during the shooting of the film, making the moment even more special. The film is directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers along with Joe Ballarini. The Bluff also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

