Nick Jonas sports mangalsutra bracelet while promoting Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff; fans call ‘jiju’ a ‘green forest’. Watch

Nick Jonas recently made headlines after he gushed over his wife Priyanka Chopra and shared how thankful he is that he married a “desi girl”. While fans were quick to declare Nick a “green flag” following his recent comments, another video of the singer has further confirmed their belief. Recently, while promoting Priyanka’s upcoming Hollywood flick The Bluff, Nick was seen wearing a mangalsutra in the form of a bracelet.

The video, posted on Nick’s Instagram handle, quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, Nick can be seen preparing a cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character in the film. He said in the video, “Guys it is the premeire of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I have seen it twice. Her character name is Bloody M, so I will make a Bloody Mary.” The singer then went on to make a Bloody Mary in the clip, much to the delight of fans. Later, he presented the drink to Priyanka, who loved it and said, “You have the best recipes.”