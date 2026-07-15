Nick Jonas says Kevin urged him to DM Priyanka Chopra after watching Quantico

Nick Jonas recently recalled the surprising story of how he first connected with his now-wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sharing that it all began with a recommendation from his brother, Kevin Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers welcomed a very special guest, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the latest episode of their YouTube podcast. Priyanka joined Kevin and Joe Jonas’ sister-in-law for a candid conversation. During the episode, Nick Jonas shared the story behind the very first direct message he sent to his now-wife on Instagram, revealing how his brother Kevin Jonas played an unexpected role in bringing them together.

Recalling the early days of their relationship, Nick explained that Kevin encouraged him to watch Priyanka’s hit ABC series Quantico, which eventually inspired him to reach out. The episode also featured the couple reminiscing about their journey together, along with lighthearted family banter and behind-the-scenes stories from their relationship.