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Nick Jonas says Kevin urged him to DM Priyanka Chopra after watching Quantico
Nick Jonas has revealed the story behind the very first DM he sent to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, inspired by his brother Kevin Jonas.
Nick Jonas recently recalled the surprising story of how he first connected with his now-wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sharing that it all began with a recommendation from his brother, Kevin Jonas.
The Jonas Brothers welcomed a very special guest, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the latest episode of their YouTube podcast. Priyanka joined Kevin and Joe Jonas’ sister-in-law for a candid conversation. During the episode, Nick Jonas shared the story behind the very first direct message he sent to his now-wife on Instagram, revealing how his brother Kevin Jonas played an unexpected role in bringing them together.
Recalling the early days of their relationship, Nick explained that Kevin encouraged him to watch Priyanka’s hit ABC series Quantico, which eventually inspired him to reach out. The episode also featured the couple reminiscing about their journey together, along with lighthearted family banter and behind-the-scenes stories from their relationship.
Looking back on the early days of their relationship, Nick explained that Kevin was the one who first introduced him to Priyanka’s work by asking, “Hey, have you seen this show on ABC?” He was referring to Priyanka’s hit thriller series Quantico.
At the time, Nick admitted he hadn’t watched the show. However, after Kevin’s suggestion, he decided to check it out. Soon after, he noticed what felt like a sign from the universe when he immediately spotted a billboard promoting Quantico featuring Priyanka.
Jonas Brothers’ trip to India
During the conversation, the Jonas Brothers started by sharing a lighthearted conversation about their visits to India, leading to plenty of laughs as Joe and Kevin Jonas playfully debated how many times each had traveled to the country.
As the brothers tried to recall their trips, including performing at Lollapalooza India and attending Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding, Kevin jokingly insisted he had visited three times, while Joe teased him for “embellishing” the story.
Priyanka Chopra’s fame in India
The discussion soon turned to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her extraordinary fame in India. Joe described arriving at an airport with Priyanka and being amazed by the massive crowds waiting to see her. He said the experience felt almost royal, highlighting the deep admiration Indian audiences have for their biggest film stars.
Nick agreed, explaining that India’s love for its cinema icons is unlike anything he had experienced elsewhere. He praised his wife for her successful career, noting that she has appeared in more than 80 films and received numerous awards for her work in both Indian and international entertainment.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first meeting
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first connected in 2016 when Nick sent Priyanka a direct message on X (formerly Twitter). Although they stayed in touch through text messages for more than a year and a half, they didn’t meet in person immediately.
Their first official in-person outing happened just before the 2017 Met Gala. The two met for drinks at the Carlyle Hotel in New York before making a memorable appearance together on the Met Gala red carpet. At the time, they clarified that they attended as friends and were both dressed by Ralph Lauren. Their joint appearance sparked dating rumours, though they continued to maintain they were just friends.
Their relationship gradually blossomed over the following year. By 2018, Priyanka and Nick began dating seriously, got engaged in July 2018 after Nick proposed during a trip to Crete, Greece, and tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.
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