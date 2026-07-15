Nick Jonas reveals his favourite part of being married to Priyanka Chopra: ‘Bollywood gossip’

Priyanka Chopra joined the Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and her husband Nick Jonas, in the latest episode of Jonas Brothers’ YouTube podcast. Nick hilariously confessed that his favourite part of being married to Priyanka Chopra is getting all the Bollywood gossip, revealing he “ghost follows” a few accounts to stay updated on the latest ‘gup’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into their life together. While discussing Bollywood, dating culture and life in India, and laughing about their eight years together, Nick said, “So, one of the things that I’ve loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I’ve gotten.”

Priyanka jokingly interrupted, asking, “You have loved that the most about our whole marriage?” Nick continued, “This whole feed is filled with the gossip. Bollywood tea.”

Sharing how Priyanka often keeps him informed, Nick said, “It is true though that stuff even I don’t know… I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone and you are always the one to tell me.” Recalling a typical conversation between them, Priyanka added, “It usually happens when I’m texting someone and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, give my love to blah blah blah.’ And he’s like, ‘No, they’ve broken up.’

Nick admitted that he enjoys following Bollywood updates online. “There’s a couple accounts that I kind of ghost follow… I’m not going to say which ones.”

When asked whether he follows celebrity dating rumours, Nick explained that what fascinates him most is the dynamics within the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband in latest podcast revealed that the thing they loved most about their marriage is “doing negative gossip about bollywood people with each others, like breakups and hookups of other bollywood people” She says she has nothing to do with bollywood… pic.twitter.com/8KWwqdZsCQ — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) July 14, 2026

“There’s some good tea though. There’s all these story lines that you got to follow,” he said.

He further added, “There’s all these really interesting dynamics with directors and writers and actors and it’s like a whole thing that I’ve really come to love. Frankly, I think it’s one of the most prolific and exciting, creative… the film industry is just booming globally in a way that I think is just so exciting.”

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The conversation then turned to dating culture in India, with Priyanka explaining how it differs from the West.

“We don’t go on an isolated date. You don’t meet a stranger and you’re like, ‘Oh, let’s go on a date.’ We usually meet people that we’re going to date through friends,” she said.

She added, “You don’t like casually date… you date, you have fun, but there’s always an intention.”

Nick also recalled attending a Bollywood gathering where Priyanka introduced him to everyone and explained the industry’s social circle.

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Later in the conversation, Priyanka shared how Nick embraced Indian traditions by hosting a Holi celebration at their home while she was away filming in India.

“Nick hosted a party at home for Holi without me with all the colours… had our friends over, the food, the menu… and I was very moved by that.”

Wrapping up the discussion, Priyanka teased her husband, saying, “You talked so much about Bollywood and you have really deep knowledge and interest, but you love the gup the most.” Nick couldn’t disagree and said, “I love the gup and I love the music. A lot of gup. I need all the gossip. I want all the tea. I want to know everybody.”

Priyanka laughed and replied, “I’ll fill you in at lunch after.”