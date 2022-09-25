scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Nick Jonas is proud of Priyanka Chopra as she hosts Global Citizen festival, kisses her on stage. Watch

Priyanka Chopra hosted the Global Citizen festival, while Nick Jonas performed with his brothers. Have a look at the couple's fun times at the event.

priyanka chopra, nick jonasPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Global Citizen Festival. (Photo: Jerry x Mimi fan page/Instagram)

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are attending the Global Citizen festival in New York. While the Jonas brothers performed at the event, Priyanka was seen taking charge over the mic as she hosted the event. The global star kept the energy bustling as she spoke to the crowd from the stage. The couple’s stylish look and chemistry made them the highlight of the day.

Nick took to Instagram to share a photo of himself performing on the stage, while the other one had him hugging his wife. Through the caption, he also mentioned how he’s proud of his wife. He wrote, “Thank you @glbctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra.”

Watch |Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the golgappas at Sona with Nick Jonas: ‘Some of my favourites’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

While Nick was dressed in a red jumpsuit, Priyanka opted for a tie-dye pant suit with a white t-shirt that had the Global Citizen logo. He had earlier also shared pictures of him and Priyanka walking down a flight of stairs holding hands. “Almost showtime @glblctzn #globalcitizen,” he captioned the photos tagging brother Kevin Jonas as the photographer.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories sharing snippets from her time on the Global Citizen stage. In one post, Nick Jonas is seen introducing Priyanka and calling ‘his wife’ on stage, who runs up to him and shares a kiss. She also posted videos of her having a fun time enjoying the performances from backstage.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra compares doing her own stunts on Citadel to math, Anthony Russo says ‘Not everyone can actually do it’

Fan pages of the couple also shared multiple photos and videos from the event. Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

Performers at the event included artistes like Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 09:25:11 am
Next Story

AAP govt will open Punjab’s first sign language centre in Patiala: Jouramajra

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement