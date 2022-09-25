Nick Jonas is proud of Priyanka Chopra as she hosts Global Citizen festival, kisses her on stage. Watch

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are attending the Global Citizen festival in New York. While the Jonas brothers performed at the event, Priyanka was seen taking charge over the mic as she hosted the event. The global star kept the energy bustling as she spoke to the crowd from the stage. The couple’s stylish look and chemistry made them the highlight of the day.

Nick took to Instagram to share a photo of himself performing on the stage, while the other one had him hugging his wife. Through the caption, he also mentioned how he’s proud of his wife. He wrote, “Thank you @glbctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra.”

While Nick was dressed in a red jumpsuit, Priyanka opted for a tie-dye pant suit with a white t-shirt that had the Global Citizen logo. He had earlier also shared pictures of him and Priyanka walking down a flight of stairs holding hands. “Almost showtime @glblctzn #globalcitizen,” he captioned the photos tagging brother Kevin Jonas as the photographer.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories sharing snippets from her time on the Global Citizen stage. In one post, Nick Jonas is seen introducing Priyanka and calling ‘his wife’ on stage, who runs up to him and shares a kiss. She also posted videos of her having a fun time enjoying the performances from backstage.

Fan pages of the couple also shared multiple photos and videos from the event. Have a look:

Performers at the event included artistes like Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, among others.