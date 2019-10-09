Nick Jonas to Priyanka Chopra: So proud of your work in The Sky Is Pink

Nick Jonas is proud of Priyanka Chopra’s work as an actor and producer in her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The 27-year-old American singer took to Instagram and showered praises on the film as well as his wife.

He posted a poster of the film along with which he wrote, “This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_’s direction. @priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film.”

Nick added that he is sure The Sky Is Pink will impact many lives. “You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!” the post concluded.

Earlier, Priyanka was quoted saying that she decided to mark her come back to Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink because she felt it is very inspirational and a story that needed to be told.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Priyanka revealed that her quest is to always chose roles that she has not attempted before.

“I don’t think I look at roles, I never have. For me, I have to choose from what comes to me. I am just looking to find things that challenge me. And by challenge, I don’t mean that it has to be a drama, it has to be something I have not done before, and that has been my quest through my entire career. All the parts that I have played, I have always tried to play different characters, and that is going to be my quest even as I go forward. I like to surprise myself, otherwise it gets boring, normal is boring. It has to be something that makes me want to get up and think ‘oh my god, what am I going to do?” Priyanka said.

The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11.