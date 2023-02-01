scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Nick Jonas says daughter Maltie Marie was ‘super chill’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame event: ‘Very impressed’

American singer Nick Jonas recently talked about how his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Maltie Marie Jonas was 'super chill' at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

Priyanka ChopraActor Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie made her debut at father Nick Jonas's Walk Of Fame ceremony. (Photo: AP)
Nick Jonas says daughter Maltie Marie was 'super chill' at Hollywood Walk of Fame event: 'Very impressed'
It was a big day for the American rock band Jonas Brothers as they were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently. Kevin, Nick and Joe were joined by their family at the ceremony but the one who stole all the attention was Nick and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Maltie Marie Jonas. The two stars revealed the face of their daughter for the first time ever since she was born in January last year. Nick was quite impressed with how his one-year-old daughter handled all the attention.

Speaking to Access Hollywood after the ceremony, Nick said, “She was super chill the whole time. I was very impressed. It was wonderful to have her and my wife, (Chopra), out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to my parents.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas had also mentioned the names of PeeCee and their daughter Maltie during his speech at the event. He had said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you…I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.” The singer shared the video of his speech on social media with the caption, “Looking forward to it 😂.”

Also read |Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, birth of daughter Malti Marie: ‘I had medical complications, this was a necessary step’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

As Priyanka and Nick revealed the face of Maltie, their fans were in awe of her cuteness. One of them wrote how she resembles Nick, “She is all you. She has the whole jonas face 💚💚💚.” Another fan added, “She is adorable. I am glad she is healthy and happy.” Another comment read, “Aww Malti Marie is so gorgeous.”

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Malti Marie and Sophie Turner. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka Chopra had recently opened up about the day when their daughter was born and was in the NICU. She told British Vogue, “I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest.”

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 16:32 IST
TANCET 2023: Registration begins, steps to register

Inside Amrita Arora's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
