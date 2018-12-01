Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas groove to hit track “Close”

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get busy celebrating their union, we have come across a rather romantic video of the couple. Shot by Vogue, the clip sees PeeCee dancing to Nick Jonas’ hit track “Close”. And of course, we see Nick looking all pensive and intense in the video, strumming his guitar and singing his heart out.

The camera moves back and forth between Nick and Priyanka, as the latter demonstrates how to rock the dance floor. The video has been increasingly gaining more views post the wedding announcement. Nick and Priyanka, or Nickyanka as their fans call them, tied the knot in a Christian wedding on Saturday at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, according to a report by People.com. The couple was dressed in designer Ralph Lauren as Nick Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr officiated the wedding.

While the wedding might have taken place today, the pre-wedding celebrations had kicked off as early as Friday, with guests flying down to Rajasthan to attend the grand wedding. Celebrities like Ganesh Hegde, the Ambanis, Sandeep Khosla, Mickey Contractor, Arpita Khan, British Indian TV star Jasmin Walia were clicked arriving for the wedding.

The lovebirds had earlier held a puja at Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra’s residence. Priyanka and Nick looked as happy as can be as they struck a pose for the shutterbugs. On Friday, a sangeet ceremony was held in Umaid Bhawan where Priyanka and Nick reportedly performed for each other. Later, fireworks decorated the sky as the two joined hands in celebration and love.

The couple will now exchange vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, which is slated to take place on Sunday morning.

Nick and Priyanka had first corresponded on Twitter through direct messages and had later met in person during an Oscars event. They made their first public appearance together at MET Gala in 2017. And the rest, as they say, is history.