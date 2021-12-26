Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Very Canine Christmas, see cute photo

Like millions around the world, actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas on Saturday. Nick shared a picture of the couple’s celebrations and it is sure to get you into the festive spirit.

The photo, shared on Instagram, shows the two posing together before a huge Christmas tree. They also have their three dogs with them. The tree itself is surrounded by gift boxes that are strewn on the ground haphazardly.

“Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours,” Nick captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Since they belong to different cultural and religious backgrounds, Nick and Priyanka, lovingly referred to as Nickyanka, celebrate several festivals together. Last month, they celebrated Diwali with equal fervour at their Los Angeles home, and also performed all the requisite rituals, like the evening puja.

Priyanka had spoken about how her and Nick’s faiths align. She said on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that,” she had said.

“I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” Priyanka added.