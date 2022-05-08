Nick Jonas poses in kurta for puja, fans miss Priyanka Chopra as they wonder if it was for the couple’s baby girl. See picture

Updated: May 8, 2022 10:22:14 pm
A photo of Priyanka Chopra’s husband, American singer Nick Jonas, dressed in a blue kurta is doing the rounds on the couple’s fan pages. A puja seems to have taken place in Nick and Priyanka‘s Los Angeles house. While fans missed seeing Priyanka in the picture, they also wondered what the puja was for.
The picture was first shared by Pandit Manju Dutt on his Instagram account on Saturday, but was later deleted. The pandit has performed pujas for Nick and Priyanka in the past. too. He had captioned the picture, “With Nick Jonas today.”
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in January and the child’s name was revealed in April in a TMZ report. According to the report, they named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The report also revealed that the baby was born ‘just after 8 PM’ on January 15 at a San Diego hospital.
Fans were left wondering if the puja was held in conjunction with a naming ceremony for the baby girl. One fan wrote, “Hoping is the ceremony i think 🤞🏼Jiju looks so handsome in his kurta 😍❤️🔥.” “Just Handsome,” wrote another fan.
See some old photos of Nick in kurta:
Priyanka, on Sunday, shared a click from a workout session of hers.
Nick and Priyanka also celebrated their pet Panda Chopra Jonas’ birthday.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, at an elaborate function in Jodhpur.
