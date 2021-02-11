scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished: Some stuff about your early dating life was funny to read

Nick Jonas said that it was interesting and 'fun' for him to envision Priyanka Chopra Jonas' early dating life, especially as a high-schooler in America.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 11:39:43 am
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished released on Tuesday. As a part of the virtual book tour, Priyanka spoke to her husband Nick Jonas about the book.

The US singer-actor said that it was interesting and ‘fun’ for him to envision his wife’s early dating life, especially as a high-schooler in America.

“Some of the stuff, to be totally real, about your early dating life and your high school crushes and things like that, we have spoken about it, but it is just funny to read it. Just imagining you as a high schooler, it was really that was something fun for me to read,” Nick said.

The tiny clip of Priyanka Chopra’s interaction with Nick Jonas was shared by the former on her social media page with a caption that read, “Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff #Unfinished.”

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects lined up, including Matrix 4, the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the romantic drama Text for You.

