Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra for everything he does ‘right’, reflects on becoming a dad: ‘The minute Malti Marie was born…’

Nick Jonas is his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra‘s biggest cheerleader, and has often spoken about how they always have each other’s backs through good and bad times. Recently, the singer spoke about their bond and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the Legendary Podcast, Storytelling with Nick Jonas, hosted by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas Sr.

“Everything that I do right is because of her (Priyanka), everything I’ve done right is because of her. It’s truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else. It’s natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as family. We both benefit from that emotionally. So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there’s definitely that connection,” Nick gushed.

Later, he also opened up about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born earlier this year via surrogacy. When his father pointed out that Nick has begun cracking ‘dad jokes,’ the singer-actor agreed.

“I have. The minute our daughter was born it just happened. There is something, I don’t mean to pontificate here, but there’s something that happens when you have a child where you stop caring about everything else. It’s like making a joke that’s super stupid and all that, you don’t care. You’re not trying to impress anybody because all you care is about the human being that you created,” Nick signed off.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan. The wedding was a grand but intimate affair, with only the couple’s closest friends and family members attending the ceremony. In January 2022, the pair announced that they have welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.