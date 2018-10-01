Nick Jonas locks horns with MS Dhoni in a football match

Nick Jonas enjoys a game of football with MS Dhoni and Ishaan Khatter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas enjoys a game of football with MS Dhoni and Ishaan Khatter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick Jonas was on Sunday spotted playing the game of football with celebs like Aditya Roy Kapoor, MS Dhoni and Ishaan Khatter. Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick landed in India on Saturday and caught up with Priyanka, who is in India to shoot her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink will be Priyanka’s first Bollywood film since 2015’s Bajirao Mastani.

Priyanka and Nick also had a dinner date on Saturday. They were seen walking hand-in-hand as they were surrounded by security personnel, fans and photographers.

As you can see in the following photos, it seems like Nick had a superb time on Sunday evening as he locked horns with the opposite team. Judging by the colours, Ishaan seemed to be in Nick’s team, while Aditya Roy Kapoor and Dhoni were in the opposite team. The match was played in a miniature area and was likely a friendly game played for a charity.

Here are the photos:

