Nick Jonas says mother-in-law Madhu Chopra is ‘killin it’ as she shares photo from Goa vacation

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra is enjoying a relaxing vacation in Goa. The senior Chopra took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo from her trip and among all the comments, it is the compliment from her son-in-law Nick Jonas that stands out.

Madhu shared her photo with a caption that read, “When in Goa!” Nick wrote in the comments section, “Mother in law killin it 🙌🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

Nick Jonas shares a beautiful relationship with his mother-in-law as she has been photographed chilling with him and her daughter Priyanka on various ocassions. Earlier this year, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby daughter via surrogacy. Later, when Madhu interacted with the media on the anniversary of her clinic, she said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I’m very happy.”

She also mentioned that the couple had not announced the baby’s name because of this reason. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven’t finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now).”

Priyanka and Nick announced the baby’s arrival via a post on Instagram. They shared identical posts that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”