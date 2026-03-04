Nick Jonas left Priyanka Chopra’s relatives stunned during roka ceremony, told her: ‘It feels like our 3rd or 4th lifetime together’

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, and with every podcast appearance, she’s offering new glimpses into her personal life. The conversations have reinforced what fans already believe — that India’s “national jiju” Nick Jonas isn’t just a green flag, but an entire green forest. In a recent podcast, Priyanka looked back at their roka ceremony, sharing how Nick effortlessly impressed her aunties and what he told her after the ceremony.

On Mythical Kitchen, Priyanka said, “At our roka, even I didn’t know it was going to be such a thing but my mom, daughter’s getting married and don’t have dad, really wanted to make it special. So we had four pandits (Indian priests) sitting and chanting, I walked down, and my mum had changed the hall downstairs, all the couches were moved, and there was low seating and a havan kund in the middle. The whole feeling was as if I was walking into a new life. It didn’t hit me when he put the ring on my finger, but when we walked hand in hand, I was like, ‘Oh, things are shifting, this is different. I am choosing my family’.”

How Nick Jonas impressed Priyanka’s aunties

She added how her aunties were impressed with Nick, saying, “After the ceremony was over, which Nick did perfectly. Much to the joy of my aunties, they were like, ‘oh he’s saying swaha, oh wow, he can play the dholak’, they loved him. It was great. So we went back upstairs just to change and come back to lunch. He held my hand, and he said, ‘I feel like we are on our third or fourth lifetime.’ Because in Indian weddings, we walk around the fire seven times, you’re making a promise for seven lifetimes. And when he said that to me, I thought about it for a second and I asked, ‘Why did you say that?’ He said, ‘Because it’s so familiar, it feels like home, but I want to experience so much of it together.’ I mean, how are you not gonna marry that man?”

Priyanka on scrutiny surrounding their relationship

Earlier, in a conversation with Variety, Priyanka opened up about the scrutiny surrounding their relationship. She said, “I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it – different countries, different religions, age gap.” Calling the constant attention hurtful, she added, “It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

Nick on deciding to marry Priyanka on their first date

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Nick admitted that he knew he wanted to marry Priyanka from their very first date. “That night when I saw her walk in, she was wearing blue jeans and white top, black leather jacket, and I was just like I’m going to marry this woman. I knew it right away,” he said.

“I told her, I loved her right after second or third date. It was literally 2.5 months after that we were engaged and three months after that we were married,” he said.

Talking about their wedding day, he said, “I was not nervous on the wedding day. I was nervous I was going to be sweating because it was hot, and I thought I would look crazy, I think when she walked down the stairs, I felt this overwhelming sense of peace like I was exactly where I was supposed to be.”

Priyanka and Nick married in Rajasthan in 2018, in both traditional Christian ceremony and Hindu wedding. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.