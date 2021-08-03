Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas visit Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York for ‘electric brunch’, see photos

Nick Jonas has got husband duties on point. The musician on Monday visited actor-wife Priyanka Chopra’s newly-opened restaurant, Sona, in New York. Nick was accompanied by singer-brother Kevin Jonas. Priyanka’s partner at Sona, Maneesh Goyal, shared a few pictures with the Jonas brothers from the restaurant and echoed our sentiments: ‘We missed Priyanka’.

“Remember when I said that brunch at @sonanewyork was electric?! Thanks for coming through @nickjonas, and bringing your awesome (jo)bro @kevinjonas. As we talked about, SONA sure is a (delicious) vibe… The only person missing was you, @priyankachopra PS I love your shirt, Nick,” Maneesh wrote, captioning the photos.

Nick was casually dressed, wearing a red oversized T-shirt teamed with white shorts. Nick and Priyanka have been physically apart for months now as the actor has been filming Russo Brother’s Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in London. The couple, however, makes up for the distance through love-filled gestures and social media posts.

On Priyanka’s birthday last month, Nick organised a performance by Manchester string quartet for her. He also sent her a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, which is worth Rs 131,375 for a 750ml bottle.

Just a few days ago, when Priyanka posted a selfie from the sets of Citadel, like a doting husband, Nick went gaga over her look. “You are hot,” he replied to the picture.