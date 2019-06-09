Nick Jonas is missing Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one couple who are not afraid to be public about their love and affection for each other. The actor-musician duo are currently apart from one another as Priyanka is in India to shoot her first Hindi film, The Sky is Pink, after 2016’s Jai Gangaajal.

Advertising

In an Instagram story, Nick Jonas posted a message to Priyanka. The message featured a photo of the couple with a caption that read, “Missing you” with a heart emoji. Priyanka was quick to respond and posted a screenshot of the same story and wrote, “Babuuuu! I have so much FOMO! Miss u too.”

Priyanka and Nick married last year in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

In an interview with the magazine InStyle, Priyanka spoke about the age difference and how some people have mocked them, “People gave us a lot of sh** about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

She also talked about the cultural differences between herself and Nick. “It wasn’t hard initially but later after we got married, he’d sometimes say to me things like ‘It’s all good. It’s okay. Everything will be alright’. And I am like ‘but I am not mad, I am just being emphatic and talking’. I am like everyone speaks with their hands. We are such a big population. We speak over each other to be heard,” she said.