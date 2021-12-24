Nick Jonas’ highlight of 2021 features Priyanka Chopra: ‘She showed incredible support when…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have often spoken about their love story and how it was their drive for their careers that brought them even closer. In a recent episode of Facebook Watch series Jonas Brothers: Moments Between The Moments, Nick opened up about the time when his Spaceman album did not perform as well as he had expected, and how PC supported him through that phase.

He shared, “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album’. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot.” He also added, “The effort you made to show me that you were proud of this was big because it was the highlight of that kind of chapter and this year.”

Sitting by the pool in their LA residence, Priyanka joined and said, “What I think I enjoyed more is that you made this album at home. I saw you work on it and I could listen to it, and I experienced so many of the songs. I think as an artist, that’s the win that your music is so authentic to you and so many people love it. It means so much to so many people.

Nick has been a popstar since his teen years and in this episode, he recalled the time when he thought he could work non stop, “a million miles a minute.” But the last year and a half has given him a different perspective on life. “When I met Priyanka and we fell in love, one of the things we connected on early was how ambitious we both were. And focused and driven. How deeply we care about our work,” said Nick.

Priyanka also added that she is happy to find a partner who prioritises “us time.” “You and I are building our marriage based on prioritising ourselves together. And it’s just really amazing to find a partner that prioritises us. Us time,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick recently rang in their third wedding anniversary.