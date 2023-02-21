Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine’s Day but dropped it at door: ‘I had to get a..’

American singer, Nick Jonas had a special Valentine’s Day this year as he got to celebrate it not just with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra but also with his one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas. He bought his little one a cake on the special day and he talked about it backstage during his recent concert in Las Vegas.

On being asked about his Valentine’s Day celebration, Nick told Extra, “I bought a cake for my daughter and on the way out of the door, I just dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person was so nice that he gave me a new cake.” The singer also shared what Valentine’s Day mean to him. “Valentine’s Day is all about giving back,” he added.

Earlier, Nick had shared a video of himself with PeeCee as they celebrated Valentine’s Day. The two were seen enjoying music on a date. The singer shared the video with the caption, “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart ❤️.” Priyanka also wished Nick and their daughter Malti on the day. She had posted photos of herself with Nick and Malti and had captioned them, “My forever valentines ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …”

Nick and Priyanka have recently brought their daughter Malti out in the public eye. The first time they unveiled her face was at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. At the ceremony, Nick spoke to her daughter and his wife. He had said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you…I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Malti Marie Jonas had to spend 100 days in the NICU before she could be brought home after she was born. Nick Jonas spoke about being an enthusiastic father to her during a chat with Kelly Clarkson. He shared that his daughter hasn’t started walking yet but once she does, he’ll be running after her. “She hasn’t started walking yet, but yeah, when she does, I’ll need patience and comfortable shoes as I’ll be running after her.”