Nick Jonas gets candid about his relationship with Priyanka Chopra, reveals their couple nickname

After making waves at the New York Fashion week with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was seen at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he was invited as a guest. Fallon began the conversation by congratulating Nick for having a wonderful year and asked the American singing sensation about how he met Priyanka in the first place.

Nick spilled the beans about their love story and said, “We met through a friend, we got connected first over text, and we started talking for a while, and it was about six months before we met in person. And then we actually attended the MET gala together and had a great time…our lives were taking us to different places. But the thing which was funny was people would ask us in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ And the answer was ‘No’ and people thought we were being coy and so did we, until cut to now, when we are engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself.” Nick continues, “We then met up five months ago from now, and it was kind of immediate, and we knew it was right, and we jumped right in and we are very happy.”

When asked if they have a cute couple name, Nick lightly said, “She likes Prick.” The host then went on to display a few photographs from the couple’s roka ceremony that was held in Mumbai a while ago. Nick said that it was a beautiful ceremony for which his parents had flown down to India. “My parents were blown away. We had this beautiful ceremony and then we put it up on Instagram, and we were like “Oh my god, it is official!” Nick said while recounting the incident.

While Nick Jonas was a guest at the show, Priyanka Chopra was there to root for him. He was on the show to promote his new single, “Right Now.”

