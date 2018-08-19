Here’s how Nick Jonas’ family welcomed the ‘Future Mrs Jonas’, Priyanka Chopra

- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ bash: Alia, Parineeti and Ambanis join the celebrations
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official; Netizens go crazy with memes and jokes!
- Priyanka Chopra is a desi girl in this lemon yellow Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla anarkali; Nick Jonas sports an Indian avatar too
After a lot of speculations about their relationship, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their bond official by taking it to the next level. The actor and American singer got engaged to Bollywood’s ‘desi girl’s in Mumbai on August 18 as per the Indian traditions. While Priyanka’s close friends and family members were part of the ceremony, Nick’s parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas marked their presence too. The two seemed to have enjoyed the Indian culture. While Nick brothers were away, they made sure to send their warm wishes through the social media. In fact, Sophie Turner, fiance of Joe Jonas, called Priyanka “beautiful future sister-in-law.”
Here’s how the family welcomed Priyanka. At first, an excited and overwhelmed Nick posted adorable photos from his engagement ceremony and wrote, “Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter.”
Nick’s brother Joe Jonas wrote, “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗” Soon, Sophie Turner welcomed Priyanka with the sweetest message. She posted a photo of Priyanka and Nick and mentioned, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas”
Priyanka’s future mother-in-law Denise wrote, “I have found the one whom my heart loves” Song of Solomon 3:4 Congratulations @nickjonas @priyankachopra on your engagement. Welcome to the family!” While Papa Jonas mentioned how fun it was for him to be a part of Indian traditions, “What an amazing day of celebration for @nickjonas and @priyankachopra engagement and Indian culture.”
He also shared a couple of photos on his Instagram page. Check them out:
Nick also shared a video from the engagement party as part of his Instagram stories.
Priyanka announced her engagement officially earlier in the day with a romantic post captioned as “Taken.. With all my heart and soul…” The same post was shared by Nick who referred Priyanka as “Future Mrs. Jonas.” He wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App