Nick Jonas fails at Shakira’s belly roll challenge, Priyanka Chopra cannot stop laughing: ‘A for effort baby’

In a new video from the sets of Dancing With Myself, Shakira is seen challenging Nick Jonas to do belly roll step with her. However, the challenge ends on a comic note as Nick Jonas fails miserably to move like Shakira. “See, my body doesn’t do that,” he is heard saying to Shakira, who is seen laughing-out-loud. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Nick Jonas wrote, “The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie.” Many of his fans reacted to the video and expressed how they “relate” to him. “Relatable. My body doesn’t do that either,” a fan wrote. Another fan mentioned how he loves Nick and Shakira share a great chemistry.

His wife and actor Priyanka Chopra has also reacted to the video. Priyanka shared the video on her Instagram stories with a clap, a heart and a laughing-out-loud emoji. She also wrote, “A for effort baby”.

Last week, Nick Jonas treated fans to a cute picture of himself with his daughter Malti Marie. The singer-actor shared the post on Father’s Day. He shared the picture with a caption, which read, “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.” Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January. They later shared the first glimpse of her on Mother’s Day (May 8).

Earlier in an interview, Parineeti Chopra shared that she has met Priyanka and Nick’s daughter. Talking about her niece, Parineeti called her “the most beautiful baby in the world” and shared an update on her health. “They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now,” Parineeti said. Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Malti Marie was born prematurely and was under supervision in the hospital before the couple finally brought her home.