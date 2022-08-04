scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra the ‘Lady in Red’ as he shares unseen picture from her birthday

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a photograph from Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday celebration.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 4, 2022 9:20:53 am
Nick priyankaNick Jonas seems to be missing Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra was on a short trip to Poland as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador and it seems like her husband, singer Nick Jonas, missed her dearly. Nick took to Instagram to share a photograph from Priyanka’s recent 40th birthday celebration. In the photo Nick could be seen facing the camera while Priyanka posed holding his hand.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how involved Nick Jonas is as a parent, hints when they’ll show baby Malti Marie’s face

Sharing this new photo, Nick Jonas wrote, “Lady in red. ❤️ @priyankachopra.” Fans were equally impressed with Priyanka’s red dress.

See new photo of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas recently became parents to daughter Malti Marie, whom they welcomed in January this year, via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed that both Nick and Priyanka are very involved parents. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” she told The New Indian Express. Madhu Chopra also teased that Nick and Priyanka will share a glimpse of their daughter on social media, probably when she turns a year old. So far, the couple has avoided showing the baby’s face to the public.

Priyanka, however, has posted several photos and videos of her Poland trip. Priyanka also took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of her luggage and some handmade toys that refugee kids from Ukraine gifted her on this trip.

See Priyanka Chopra’s photos from Poland:

priyanka (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, Priyanka called herself privileged as she got to spend this time with the kids.

