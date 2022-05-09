Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra ‘an incredible mother’, Parineeti Chopra calls her a ‘soldier in the hospital’ as new photos emerge

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the first picture of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The actor said that Malti is finally in her arms after spending more than 100 days in NICU (newborn or neonatal intensive care unit).

In a picture shared by PeeCee and Nick on their Instagram profiles, Priyanka, smiling serenely and her eyes closed, can be seen holding the little one with her face obscured by a big white heart as Nick holds her tiny hand.

Many of Priyanka’s peers in the film industry, and friends elsewhere have shared their love and affection for the baby girl in the comments section. A fan account also shared photos from a few weeks ago where Nick and Priyanka were seen visiting their daughter at Cedars Sinai hospital.

Actor and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra shared, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi – I saw a soldier in the hospital – You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her 😁”.

Earlier, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas had spoken about she has taken to motherhood with “ease and steadiness”. Sharing the photo of their daughter, he had written, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Priety Zinta commented on the photo and wrote, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always” with heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor, who herself became a mother recently, wrote, “Lots of love to all three . 🧿 ❤️ ”

Anushka Sharma commented, “Lots of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one ❤️”. American TV personality Elizabeth Chambers wrote, “Love her already and amazed by your strength every single day. Happy Mother’s Day, P! 💕.” Tennis players Sania Mirza wrote “Only love” with two heart emojis.

Indian-origin Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh wrote “Love you❤️❤️.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared three heart emojis. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh PC! ❤️🧿🙏🏽❤️🧿🙏🏽❤️🧿🙏🏽.”

Additionally, Sofia Carson, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet, Kajal Aggarwal, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Masaba Gupta, Mini Mathur, and others also shared love for the baby girl and her parents.

In her post, Priyanka had written, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she wrote.