Nick Jonas to Priyanka Chopra: I am so grateful we found one another

Nick Jonas posted a lovely birthday note for wife Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Nick Jonas posted a lovely birthday note for wife Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18. While we already saw how her fans and friends in Bollywood took to social media to share wishes for the actor, husband and singer Nick Jonas also posted a lovely birthday note for Priyanka.

Sharing a photo of the two of them together, Nick wrote, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful. 🎂”

Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas aka Papa Jonas also posted a cute wish for his daughter-in-law. “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. You bring joy to our family. Love you!,” read the caption along with a click from Nick and Priyanka’s roka ceremony.

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas too shared a post on his Instagram story wishing Priyanka.

(Photo: Kevin Jonas/Instagram) (Photo: Kevin Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.