Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are raising daughter Malti with Hindu values; singer calls Hinduism amazing: ‘It is profound and beautiful’

Singer Nick Jonas is currently doing a press run to promote his album Sunday Best and has been giving a lot of interviews about his family and career. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, is almost always at the centre of these conversations, and during a recent interview Nick shared what it’s like to be parents to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The “Burnin’ Up” singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show, where he talked about the inspirations behind his latest project. Nick said that becoming a parent has completely “shifted the worldview on everything.” He continued, “The first time a little mind has experienced something, it is wild. It can be something very emotional or something like ‘Why is the glass clear?’ You just sit there trying to think of ways to explain things that you have just accepted. There are laws and rules, and we have accepted them.”