Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are raising daughter Malti with Hindu values; singer calls Hinduism amazing: ‘It is profound and beautiful’
Singer Nick Jonas reveals how he and Priyanka Chopra are raising their daughter with Hindu values.
Singer Nick Jonas is currently doing a press run to promote his album Sunday Best and has been giving a lot of interviews about his family and career. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, is almost always at the centre of these conversations, and during a recent interview Nick shared what it’s like to be parents to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The “Burnin’ Up” singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show, where he talked about the inspirations behind his latest project. Nick said that becoming a parent has completely “shifted the worldview on everything.” He continued, “The first time a little mind has experienced something, it is wild. It can be something very emotional or something like ‘Why is the glass clear?’ You just sit there trying to think of ways to explain things that you have just accepted. There are laws and rules, and we have accepted them.”
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh calls Excel unprofessional, says they tried to replace him with Hrithik Roshan in Don 3 amid Farhan Akhtar’s Rs 40 cr demand: report
Talking about his responsibility as a father and as an artiste, Nick Jonas said, “Meeting a prickly thing with empathy and softness has been the most fascinating part of being a parent. I am writing about things now that I want to explain to her. She’s going to be listening, and I can’t unthink that. She loves our song ‘Love Me to Heaven,’ and we always play it during the beginning of the set. There are these great videos of her at side-stage with Priyanka holding her dress, because she just wants to run up and join us.”
Nick was then asked about his experience with Indian culture, especially since tying the knot with Priyanka in 2018. He shared that he always wanted a big family and that he was glad that Priyanka shared that same belief. Recalling his first trip to India, Nick said, “It was magic when I went to India for the first time, and I got to spend time with her friends and family and experience the culture in a more meaningful way. Some of my favourite traditions and holidays are now Indian traditions and holidays. Some of my favourite memories in life are either based in India or India adjacent.”
He continued to shower praises on Indian culture and revealed that Malti is being raised with Hindu values, as the religion has transformed his spirituality as well. He said, “It’s been pretty incredible. I have learnt a lot about Hinduism, which is amazing. It’s profound and beautiful, and the practice of karma and doing unto others as you would like to have done with you… And good things coming back to you is beautiful. We are raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and understanding of that. My faith has evolved and changed, and it is very strong and an important part of who I am.”
Interestingly, Nick Jonas’ father was an ordained minister at an Assemblies of God church. Nick has often talked about his father preaching with him and his brothers sitting in the front row of the church.
Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's new head coach, has faced criticism for his unconventional background, but his results speak for themselves with seven wins in nine matches. He aims to build a resilient, adaptable, and courageous team, and his approach has already improved performance and changed fans' perception.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05