Nick Jonas adjusts his tour to be home for Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth: ‘No one like my guy’

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, giving fans a glimpse of their special family moments. The actor also revealed that Nick had adjusted his ongoing tour schedule to ensure he could be home with her for the festival.

Priyanka shared several pictures from the celebrations on social media, expressing her love and appreciation for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka revealed that Nick had returned home knowing how much the occasion meant to her and their daughter. She appreciated him for planning his tour around Karwa Chauth and called him her special person.