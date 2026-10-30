Nick Jonas adjusts his tour to be home for Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth: ‘No one like my guy’

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Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, giving fans a glimpse of their special family moments. The actor also revealed that Nick had adjusted his ongoing tour schedule to ensure he could be home with her for the festival.
Priyanka shared several pictures from the celebrations on social media, expressing her love and appreciation for her husband.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka revealed that Nick had returned home knowing how much the occasion meant to her and their daughter. She appreciated him for planning his tour around Karwa Chauth and called him her special person.
“He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. 🥺No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth ❤️,” read Priyanka Chopra’s post.
See Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth photos here:
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Priyanka also shared adorable moments featuring Nick and their daughter Malti Marie, making the celebration even more special for the family.
Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth preparations
Earlier in the day, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparations by sharing pictures of her mehendi design dedicated to Nick. Posting a picture of her palm adorned with henna, she wrote, “Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”
She also shared another picture of her mehendi and referred to the traditional practice of applying sugar syrup to intensify the colour of henna. “The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK,” she captioned the post.
Nick’s tour
Nick is currently touring with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Burning Up Tour All Over Again’. Inspired by their 2008 ‘Burning Up Tour’, the North American concert tour began in New York on August 20, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until December, with performances across the United States and Canada.
Fans shower love on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka’s Karwa Chauth pictures and Nick’s thoughtful gesture drew praise from fans. Several social media users appreciated the singer for embracing Indian traditions and making an effort to be part of the celebrations.
One fan wrote, “The way that Nick embraces, supports, respects and immerses himself in this culture is such a beautiful thing to witness and I’m so thankful that you have a man like this in your life.”
Another commented, “Our desi girl got the BEST Jonas brother,” while a fan wrote, “Every year she has a cute Karvachauth story to tell & im seated, honestly.”
Fans also showered the couple with heart emojis and compliments, with several calling the pictures adorable and praising Priyanka’s traditional festive look.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018, celebrating their union through both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.